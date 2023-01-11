Rhea Ripley shares surprising prediction for Men’s Royal Rumble match 

Rhea Ripley likely wouldn't put any money down on her 2023 Men's Royal Rumble prediction.

The Royal Rumble match is one of WWE's most exciting and unpredictable matches of the year. The men and women who win these matches are guaranteed a title shot months later at WrestleMania. You never know who you'll see turn up in the Royal Rumble match, but more often than not, the WWE Universe has a good idea about who could potentially win.

This year, Rhea Ripley has a prediction that goes against the grain of the WWE Universe. In a video posted on WWE's social media account today, the Judgment Day member predicts that none other than Dominik Mysterio will win the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match.

Despite her prediction, something tells us that the WWE Universe has very little to worry about regarding this prediction coming true.

WWE @WWE @WWERollins,



What did The Phenomenal One say about

Did

Will We've got your 2023 WWE predictions courtesy of @RheaRipley_WWE @AJStylesOrg and more!What did The Phenomenal One say about @GraysonWWE ?!Did @TrueKofi have the boldest prediction of them all?Will @DomMysterio35 make history this month according to Mami? We've got your 2023 WWE predictions courtesy of @RheaRipley_WWE, @WWERollins, @AJStylesOrg and more!What did The Phenomenal One say about @GraysonWWE?! 👀Did @TrueKofi have the boldest prediction of them all?Will @DomMysterio35 make history this month according to Mami? https://t.co/SeQMcO0o1P

In case you missed it, you can check out the Monday Night RAW results here.

If you're interested in sports betting, the New York Giants play the Minnesota Vikings this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit Bet $5+ On Any Team ML Get $150 if your team wins with DraftKings!

Can Rhea Ripley win the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble?

We're pretty sure that we don't have to worry about Dominik Mysterio winning the Men's Royal Rumble this year. However, as far as the Judgment Day is concerned, we think Rhea Ripley has a very good chance of winning the Women's Royal Rumble at the end of this month.

If the championships don't change between now and WrestleMania 39, this would give Ripley two very interesting choices for opponents at WWE's biggest show of the year.

If she chooses to head to SmackDown, Ripley would have a chance to get revenge on Charlotte Flair. The current SmackDown Women's Champion shockingly defeated her for the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36.

But the dream match for Ripley potentially remains on RAW as she could challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship. The match was initially set to take place earlier this year but was changed due to Ripley getting injured.

Regardless of who she would pick, we think Ripley will have the opportunity to put on an incredible matchup at WrestleMania 39.

What do you make of Rhea Ripley's comments? Do you think Dominik Mysterio has any chance of winning the Men's Royal Rumble match this year? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Here are some WWE stars who were injured at the worst possible time.

Poll : Wil Rhea Ripley win the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match? Yes No 0 votes