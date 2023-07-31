Rhea Ripley shares two-word message following Dominik Mysterio's recent WWE NXT victory

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley's dominance continued this week when the duo was able to walk out of the WWE NXT's Great American Bash with the North American Championship still in their grasp.

Ripley played a significant role in ensuring that Mysterio could keep his Championship since she attacked Wes Lee and delivered a Riptide through the announce table.

After the show, the couple made headlines when they ignored Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, and Ripley went as far as even pushing HBK aside. Following the show, she sent another message on social media which reads, "AND STILL!!"

Ripley and Mysterio were made to work hard for it but were still able to walk out of the show with the North American Championship.

Rhea Ripley is expected to face Raquel Rodriguez at SummerSlam

Rhea Ripley may have been a huge part of Dominik Mysterio retaining his Championship last night at The Great American Bash, but she now needs to switch gears and concentrate on her own Championship as she gears up for a title defense at SummerSlam.

After attacking Liv Morgan last week on RAW, it's thought that Raquel Rodriguez will make her return on the final episode ahead of SummerSlam and set up the match between the two women. It was two weeks ago that Ripley attacked Rodriguez and cost her the Tag Team Championships.

Dominik Mysterio has also been mixed up in The Judgment Day's issues with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Now that Owens is on the shelf, it's unclear if there will be someone in his place tonight on RAW or if Dominik Mysterio won't be handed a match at SummerSlam.

Do you think Ripley will retain her Women's Championship against Rodriguez at SummerSlam? Share your thoughts and predictions for the show in the comments section below.

