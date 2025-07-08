Rhea Ripley shares two-word message after missing WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley has a huge match this weekend at Evolution when she steps in the ring with IYO SKY, knowing that she is yet to secure a win over the Women's World Champion.

Ahead of the PLE, surprisingly, Rhea wasn't at this week's WWE RAW in person; instead, she was part of a video package to hype up her upcoming title match. Following the show, Mami has taken to social media to share a two-word message on her Instagram stories.

"Eventful Monday...," Ripley mentioned in her story.

Rhea has shared a message (Image credit: Ripley's Instagram stories)

The upcoming days will be huge for WWE, with SmackDown, NXT Great American Bash, followed by Saturday Night's Main Event, Evolution, and RAW on Monday. This will be a big weekend in Atlanta for the company, and Rhea vs. IYO SKY could be the match to main event the first all-women's PLE in seven years.

Rhea Ripley missed the first Evolution event

Rhea Ripley missed out on the first Evolution event back in 2018, and competed only in a non-televised dark match before the show went on air, something that she obviously wasn't too impressed about. She has now established her name in the company and forced WWE to include her in this year's PLE, where she could be in the main event.

There are some plans in place for the Women's Battle Royal, which will see the winner face one of the Women's Champions at Clash in Paris. There appear to be several legends returning to compete in the match, with Nikki Bella already announced and rumors that Alundra Blayze, Jazz, and many others are expected to be part of the event.

Trish Stratus has also been called back to be part of the show, but she will be competing for her first Women's Championship match in almost two decades.

