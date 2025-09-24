Rhea Ripley shares a two-word response after being the victim of a sudden attack; explains how she is feeling

Rhea Ripley was certainly caught off guard this past Monday on WWE RAW by Asuka. She defeated The Empress of Tomorrow in the show's main event before being targeted with the poison mist.Asuka officially turned heel by attacking IYO SKY, who has become good friends with Ripley over the past few months. The two superstars have mutual respect for one another, something that Asuka didn't appreciate.On RAW, Asuka hit SKY with the spinning elbow before asking Kairi Sane to unleash on the former Women's World Champion. The Kabuki Warriors' actions saw Ripley send out a two-word message explaining how she was feeling after the attack.&quot;Just dandy.&quot; wrote Ripley.Check out Ripley's post on X:Rhea Ripley on her match with IYO SKY at WWE Evolution 2Rhea Ripley opened up about her match with IYO SKY at WWE Evolution 2. The two women pushed each other to their absolute limits before Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract and walked out as the new Women's World Champion.Speaking on My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox, Ripley said:“Yeah, I did (feel like Evolution had the same vibe as NXT of the past). I felt like everyone was going out there to kind of prove a point and make people pay attention to us a little bit more, which was really cool to feel and then see everyone’s reacting to Evolution 2 and everyone’s so positive about it, everyone was so happy afterwards, everyone thought that they went out and gave it their all… It was an awesome feeling. The locker room was happy, we all felt very accomplished. So, yeah, it was a special night for sure and then going out there with IYO (SKY), someone who I’ve gone through NXT with, Mae Young Classic with and then main roster with… WrestleMania (41) with Bianca (Belair). We’ve gone through so much together so then to main event a Evolution 2 and be able to show everyone exactly what we can do in the ring together. It was a lot of fun and it made me proud to be a female professional wrestler. [H/T: Fightful]Rhea Ripley is expected to compete at the upcoming Crown Jewel Premium Live Event set for Perth, Australia.