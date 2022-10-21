“I’m a menace” - Rhea Ripley shares unique reaction to WWE NXT return match

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently shared a unique reaction following her match on NXT.

The Judgment Day member was selected by Cora Jade to have a match with Roxanne Perez on the black-and-gold brand ahead of Halloween Havoc. Despite continuous efforts from the NXT star, Ripley managed to pin Perez to win the match.

Prior to her match on WWE's third brand, Ripley was out of in-ring action for 134 days. Although she didn't compete in any matches, she was an active member of the heel stable, The Judgment Day. Taking to Twitter, Rhea reacted to her recent victory as she wrote that despite her absence from competition, she is still the best.

The Eradicator wrote:

"134 days since my last match…Still the best! Still a menace"

Vince Russo wasn't a fan of Rhea Ripley's interference in AJ Styles' match

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo heavily criticized Rhea Ripley for her interference during AJ Styles's match against Dominik Mysterio on RAW.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that the repetitiveness of The Eradicator's tactics failed to keep things interesting. He added that fans are starting to get bored of the same finishes in every match due to Ripley's interference.

"We've talked about this before. This is about the sixth time Rhea Ripley has done this. That's what I hate. She's done this six times and at no point has she stayed at the back, locked in a cage, handcuff to the ring ropes. I mean a million things, bro, you know a million things, but how many times are we going to see this finish bro?" said Russo.

Even though The Phenomenal One dominated the match on RAW, The Eradicator's interference ultimately caused him to lose the match to Dominik.

