Rhea Ripley shares update claiming WWE Superstar is "family"

There were tensions in the ranks of The Judgment Day on this week's episode of WWE RAW. Rhea Ripley has taken to social media to calm things down and call one of her stablemates "family."

The Judgment Day has been one of WWE's most dominant stables for over a year now. On paper, the group is stronger than ever, Rhea Ripley is the Women's World Champion, Dominik Mysterio is the NXT North American Champion, and Damian Priest currently holds the Money in the Bank briefcase.

However, despite holding so much gold, there has been tension in the group, particularly between Finn Balor and Damian Priest. At Payback, the duo will challenge Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

Last night on RAW, Rhea Ripley stated that if Balor and Priest fail to win the titles, then there will be changes in the group. Despite the threat, The Eradicator took to Twitter to send a GIF to Damian, calling him family.

Bill Apter spoke about Rhea Ripley's upcoming match at WWE Payback

WWE Payback will take place this Saturday. On the show, Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship in a highly anticipated match against Raquel Rodriguez.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, legendary Wrestling Journalist Bill Apter predicted that Ripley will successfully defend her title, but the match will be competitive.

"I don't either. But the ferocity that [Raquel Rodriguez] has been showing is going to make this a brawl - it's going to be a Pier-Six Brawls that we used to talk about all the time. I think it's going to be really tough, and it's going to be one of [Rhea] Ripley's toughest matches," Apter said.

You can watch the full video below:

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE