Rhea Ripley shows off brutal injury following WrestleMania 41 loss

Rhea Ripley came up short in the WWE Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania 41 last night, and it seems that she has an injury to remember her loss by.

The former Women's World Champion shared her bruised face on Instagram this morning, sharing that she had a souvenir from the hard-fought weekend. Despite the injury, Ripley is still expected to be part of RAW tonight as IYO SKY looks for a new challenger heading into Backlash next month. You can check out her post by clicking here.

It's also unclear who gave Ripley the bruise, since there were some brutal moves from all three competitors, who easily had the match of Night Two of WrestleMania 41.

Rhea Ripley was someone that many believed would walk out of WrestleMania 41 with the championship, but since she wasn't pinned, she could claim a rematch against SKY.

What's next for Rhea Ripley following her WrestleMania loss

Rhea Ripley has a lot of options on RAW. However, considering she has already put her issues with Liv Morgan behind her, she could now look for a rematch against IYO SKY, since Bianca Belair will most likely return to SmackDown.

Belair was originally on SmackDown but moved to RAW following her win in this year's Women's Elimination Chamber, and has since been feuding with Ripley and SKY. There are some issues that she needs to resolve on the blue brand, especially since she is still in the middle of the story between Jade Cargill and Naomi.

Meanwhile, the annual WWE Draft is expected to take place in the coming months, and there could be some movement around the rosters, but there are also many callups expected from NXT over the next few weeks, which could shake up the current storylines.

Tonight marks the beginning of a new season for WWE, and it will be interesting to see how it starts.

