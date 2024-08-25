Rhea Ripley shows off impressive physique following RAW break up

Rhea Ripley took to social media today to show off her physique ahead of WWE RAW. The Eradicator will be teaming up with Damian Priest to battle The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio at Bash in Berlin on August 31.

Dominik Mysterio betrayed Ripley at WWE SummerSlam and helped Liv Morgan retain the Women's World Championship. He shared a kiss with Morgan following the match as Mami was despondent in the ring. Ahead of tomorrow night's edition of RAW in Rhode Island, The Eradicator shared a couple of selfies on social media showing off her physique, and you can check them out in her post below.

Liv Morgan vowed to take everything from Rhea Ripley and has been very successful so far. The 30-year-old has successfully seduced Dominik Mysterio and is the reigning Women's World Champion.

The Judgment Day also welcomed Morgan into the faction after turning their backs on Ripley and Priest at SummerSlam.

Rhea Ripley teases rivalry with popular WWE star

RAW star Rhea Ripley recently teased a rivalry with SmackDown star Bianca Belair.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, the 27-year-old stated that she loved The EST and didn't have an issue with the former champion. However, she added that she wants to step into the ring with Belair to see who is the better athlete. The two stars have not competed against each other in a televised singles match on the main roster.

"Look, I love Bianca Belair. I have no beef with Bianca Belair. I think she's absolutely incredible at what she does. There's that competitor side of me that wants to step in the ring with her. I wanna see who's gonna come out victorious. I wanna see who's stronger, who's more agile. She might have me in the agile aspect, but stronger? I don't know, we're a little bit close." [From 02:34 – 02:56]

You can check out the interview with Ripley in the video below:

The Judgment Day attacked Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest last Monday night on WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see how The Terror Twins respond during tomorrow night's edition of the red brand.

