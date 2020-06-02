Rhea Ripley shows off incredible new tattoo

Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley has finally completed her leg tattoo, and it looks incredible! The NXT Superstar has taken to Instagram and shared a photo of her new ink.

The tattoo is of a Wendigo - a mythological creature (evil spirit) from the folklore of the First Nations Algonquian. Rhea has got it tattooed on her left leg, and her quest to become the most tattooed person in the world continues.

Rhea Ripley's new tattoo

The above image was posted by Rhea on her Instagram story earlier today. She had teased the same yesterday, but it was probably not complete at that time.

WWE ban Rhea Ripley from getting upper body tattoos

Interestingly, Rhea Ripley revealed earlier this year that WWE banned her from getting any tattoo on her upper body. She added that removing her tattoos on the legs were not an option, and it is the main reason for her wearing pants while performing in the ring.

The 23-year-old spoke to talkSPORT earlier this year and talked about her love for tattoos. She claims that it is something she has always wanted since her childhood and wants to end up being the most tattooed human ever.

“My dream since being a little girls is to be the most tattooed human ever. I just love tattoos, I don’t know why! I’ve always loved them. But, unfortunately for me, WWE isn’t clearing my upper body [for tattoos].”

“That’s why I wear pants! I got pants so I wouldn’t have to clear my tattoos because you can’t see them. I’m trying to finish my leg sleeves, then hopefully I can convince people to let me get my arm sleeves and other stuff, but we’ll see how that goes.”

Her love for tattoos is so much that she even pitched an idea of Bianca Belair tattooing her during a match!

Rhea Ripley in WWE NXT

Rhea Ripley dropped her NXT Women's Title to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania this year but has a chance to get her hands on it once again. She takes on the current NXT Champion and Io Shirai at NXT TakeOver: In Your House this Sunday on the WWE Network.