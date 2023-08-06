Rhea Ripley shows off interesting new look following WWE SummerSlam

Rhea Ripley couldn't defend her Women's World Championship at SummerSlam last night, but she did play a small role in the show when she interrupted the match between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor.

Following the show, with The Judgment Day's future up in the air, Rhea Ripley has shown off an interesting new look. The current champion has allowed her hair to grow out after months of short locks.

Ripley shared the above image in her Instagram story,, where she gave credit to the Beauty By Jett, who appears to have helped the star embrace her new look.

The Eradicator and Dominik Mysterio have been appearing on SmackDown, RAW, and NXT over the past few weeks but could now have to focus on things closer to home since The Judgment Day are clearly in trouble.

Could Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day split this week on WWE RAW?

SummerSlam was a particularly rough night for The Judgment Day since Damian Priest was the reason that Finn Balor was unable to defeat Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Damian's attempt at interference meant that Finn was Stomped on the Money in the Bank briefcase, and his title opportunity was taken away. Priest remains Senor Money in the Bank, which could now cause some issues within the group since Balor has lost two championship opportunities in as many months because of interference from his own stable.

There is a belief that there could be some issues within The Judgment Day this week on RAW, which would leave Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio heading off in their own direction without Balor and Priest.

What are your thoughts on Ripley's new look and the future of The Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW?

