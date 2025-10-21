  • home icon
  • Rhea Ripley shows off nasty facial bruising following recent WWE injury

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Oct 21, 2025 18:52 GMT
Rhea Ripley has a nasty injury (image via WWE)
Rhea Ripley wasn't part of this week's episode of WWE RAW since the former Women's Champion suffered a broken nose as part of the recent Japanese tour.

Iyo Sky was thrown into Rhea Ripley on the outside of the ring, and her face appeared to explode. She has since shared an image on her Instagram showing the bruising on her face and around her eye.

It seems that she has much more facial damage than WWE explained when they confirmed her injury last night on RAW.

Ripley could continue to wrestle with the injury, since she can wear a face guard, but it appears that she is taking some time away from the road.

Rhea Ripley was recently part of a storyline with Iyo Sky

Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley joined forces to take out The Kabuki Warriors at Crown Jewel, but this story appears to have come to an end now since Asuka and Kairi Sane were pushing for a shot at the Women's Tag Team Championships last night on RAW.

Iyo Sky wasn't on RAW, but it seems that she and Ripley could be moving on to a new story following their win in Australia. At present, it appears that Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez could be feuding with Stephanie Vaquer and her Women's Championship, whilst Maxxine Dupri and Becky Lynch are part of their story surrounding the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

At the moment, there is no story for the two women on RAW, but this could be the perfect time for both women to take a break and then make their return following Saturday Night's Main Event next weekend.

Ripley looks like she could do with some time away to heal up from her broken nose, whilst Sky has been performing at the top level for several months and is also due a break.

Edited by Phillipa Marie
