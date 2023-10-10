Rhea Ripley shows up with a new look on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley was on WWE RAW, and the star had a whole new look for herself this week.

The star returned last week and made it known that she meant business by attacking Nia Jax. The star has something she wants sorted, and that's revenge on Jax after she was attacked and injured at the end of her match against Raquel Rodriguez.

Although Jax's interference had allowed Rhea Ripley to win the match and retain her title, it also left her hurt as Jax was sending a message that she was taking no prisoners. The Eradicator was absent for two weeks before returning to the show.

This week, she interfered in Jax's match against Raquel Rodriguez, returning the favor. However, with her interference, there was just one single-minded goal, and that was hurting Nia. She did that, but fans were all too taken with the new look she had on display tonight.

Instead of her usual appearance, though, there were some changes this week. Rhea Ripley didn't have her short hair look as usual and instead had two small buns on the sides of her head, with fans very distracted by the new look.

Whether this was a permanent new look or a one-night-only thing remains to be seen.