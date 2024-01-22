Rhea Ripley shows off new tattoo ahead of WWE Royal Rumble

Rhea Ripley is currently one of the most intimidating stars in WWE. Her look fits her character perfectly and it appears to have been enhanced as the Australian star seemingly showed off a new tattoo.

The Eradicator has enjoyed a meteoric rise to the main event scene in WWE, thanks to her affiliation with the Judgement Day. She defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to win the SmackDown Women's Championship before it was renamed to Women's World Championship.

Since winning the title at the Showcase of the Immortals, she has defended it against notable names like Zelina Vega, Natalya, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, and Raquel Rodriguez. Her most recent title defense came on RAW when she defeated Ivy Nile.

Rhea Ripley recently took to social media to show off what appeared to be a new tattoo on the back of her neck.

The former NXT Women's Champion already has a number of incredible tattoos, and this seems to be the latest addition.

WWE Universe reacted to Rhea Ripley's social media post regarding her tattoo

The WWE Universe is always quick to react to anything that the wrestlers post on their social media.

The Women's World Champion's post was met with the same enthusiasm as a number of fans praised the tattoo.

Fans had a lot of positive reactions to the post about the neck tattoo

The Australian star has not been involved in an active feud for a few weeks, but she had a confrontation with Becky Lynch on the most recent episode of RAW.

Rhea Ripley won the Royal Rumble in 2023, which allowed her to challenge Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. With a new winner being crowned this year, the Nightmare's reign could be under threat at The Grandest Stage of Them All if she retains her belt by then.

