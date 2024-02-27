Rhea Ripley silences Becky Lynch with one statement during confrontation on RAW

Monday Night RAW opened with a confrontation between Rhea Ripley and her WrestleMania 40 opponent Becky Lynch. The Women's World Champion sent a clear message to silence The Man.

The Australian star Rhea Ripley opened the show on RAW following her successful title defense against Nia Jax in the main event of Elimination Chamber. With her WrestleMania match being cemented, we got to see another big confrontation.

While Becky Lynch tried taking a few shots at the Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley looked unshaken and unfazed at anything. She said and concluded their standoff by stating that behind every great man is a greater woman and that she isn't behind Becky Lynch because Mami is always on top.

Expand Tweet

Before Becky Lynch could get another word in, she would get assaulted by Nia Jax - the woman she lost to on the Day 1 edition of RAW and also the woman who lost to Ripley in the main event of Elimination Chamber.

Ripley got a fair share of favorable reactions, with Dominik Mysterio being the main source of any negative reaction that she received. It's going to be a big one at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

We would argue that Ripley drew first blood in the dream feud.

What are your thoughts on this confrontation on RAW? Sound off in the comments below.