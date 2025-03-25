Rhea Ripley did something every 30 seconds on RAW that was shockingly bad, notices WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Fan expectations are sky-high as WWE continues on its Europe Tour on The Road to WrestleMania 41. However, Rhea Ripley's selling was amongst the many issues, that wrestling veteran Vince Russo noticed from another confusing women's segment.

The Women's World Championship storyline is currently at a perplexing juncture as Bianca Belair, the Elimination Chamber winner, doesn't know who she will face at WrestleMania 41. Rhea Ripley tried to force her way into the match but Adam Pearce was having none of it and booked Rhea and SKY's title re-match for next week's RAW. The bout was booked after another segment between the three women on this week's show, which predictably ended in another brawl.

For starters, Vince Russo while speaking on Legion of RAW, didn't know who to cheer for between SKY, Belair, and Ripley as WWE had not done anything to clearly define each character. He was even more shocked to see Rhea Ripley over-selling and bumping for moves that probably hurt her image and aura. The former WWE head writer called out the promotion for what they were doing with the Australian superstar while also picking out the problems with the three-way program:

"If I'm watching that whole thing, I'm just going to be honest with you, I don't know who I'm going to be booing or cheering for anymore. I really don't When there is no clearcut person whose corner I'm in, guess what that equates to? I don't care. My god bro, the selling they are having Rhea Ripley do is blowing me away. She was bumping every 30 seconds out there and I was like, what are they doing with her man?" [From 40:30 onwards]

Rhea Ripley will have another chance to become the Women's World Champion when she faces IYO SKY on the next edition of WWE RAW in London. Interestingly, Bianca Belair will be the special guest referee for the bout.

Please credit Legion of RAW and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription, if you use the quote from this article.

