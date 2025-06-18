Rhea Ripley was spotted backstage with WWE's newest tag team

Rhea Ripley was seen backstage with a newly formed women's tag team. They recently shared the images on their Instagram.

In a moment that’s got the WWE Universe buzzing, Rhea Ripley was seen backstage with Natalya Neidhart and Maxxine Dupri, who have now officially formed a new women’s tag team known as “Dungeon Dolls.”

The formation of Dungeon Dolls has been teased in recent weeks. Natalya, a 25-year veteran and product of the legendary Hart family dungeon, has taken Maxxine Dupri under her wing following Chad Gable’s shift away from the Alpha Academy.

With the release of the brand-new Dungeon Dolls t-shirt collection on WWE Shop, WWE has made the team official. The duo's alignment was confirmed by this announcement, which also hinted at their push as a new force in the women's tag team division.

You can see the post on X/Twitter below.

The duo shared the images on Instagram, with Rhea Ripley sharing them to her stories. Natalya uploaded a series of photos and videos captioned “Monday Night Dolls.”

You can see the post on Instagram below.

Austin Theory made a surprise appearance in the post as well, joining the Dungeon Dolls in their celebration. Fans are eager to see what the new team has in store for them. But one thing is clear: the Dungeon Dolls are now officially part of the WWE women’s tag team scene, and the road ahead looks promising.

WWE women's tag team division gets a boost

The WWE women’s tag team division has received a boost with the formation of the Dungeon Dolls. The company seemingly confirmed the pairing by releasing new merchandise featuring the team's name.

The new tag team will also give the women's tag team division some much-needed competition, as there will now be a new solid duo to challenge for the women's tag titles. Following the recent releases of stars such as Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, and Isla Dawn, among others, the women's tag team scene suffered a significant loss of talent. Forming new teams, like the Dungeon Dolls, could be the first step in addressing this issue.

In addition, these alliances give younger wrestlers, like Dupri, the credibility they need to succeed while also learning from veterans like Natalya.

