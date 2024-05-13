Rhea Ripley spotted for the first time since injury and her hiatus from WWE; Buddy Murphy looks annoyed

Rhea Ripley has been out injured for some time now and she was spotted outside the realm of her work life for once. She was also accompanied by Buddy Murphy.

Ripley managed to maintain her dominant run in WWE by defeating Becky Lynch at WrestleMania for the title. Unfortunately, on the episode of WWE RAW after the big show, she was ambushed by Liv Morgan. The star threw her against the wall to get a measure of revenge for the attack that had taken her out of action before, but in doing so, she injured Ripley. Her shoulder was hurt and she needed time away.

Rhea Ripley announced that she was vacating her title because she had been told to and that she would return and take revenge against Morgan. The two confronted one another but security got involved before it got physical.

Ripley has since been absent from the company, although she has been cheering on the rest of The Judgment Day on social media. She was spotted for the first time since then by a fan who saw her while shopping at Publix. The fan took a picture together and was rather happy about it.

"Just met the greatest woman's WWE world champion #rhearipley at Publix! Such an awesome and nice person. Soon to be yet AGAIN the WORLD CHAMP."

Buddy Murphy, meanwhile, was also present but was clearly not the one asked for a picture, as he stood behind the two of them, looking rather annoyed.

Rhea Ripley has to worry about Dominik Mysterio

Not content with putting Ripley out of action, Liv Morgan has also said that she will take everything that Ripley loves.

She seems to have interpreted that to be Dominik Mysterio, with the two of them having been spotted together multiple times over the last few weeks. Last week also saw Morgan with his bandana in her pocket, which he had been wearing earlier in the night.

Rhea Ripley will have to keep an eye out for Dominik and fans will have to wait to see what happens when she returns.

