Rhea Ripley spotted hanging out with several WWE stars in Saudi Arabia

Rhea Ripley has her hands full this weekend as she takes on Natalya at WWE Night of Champions, but till then, the champion is making the most out of her time in Saudi Arabia.

The Eradicator has already made her way to Saudi Arabia ahead of her title defense against The Queen of Hearts on May 27, 2023. Ripley has been seen in and around the city of Jeddah as well as at a few PR events.

Now with time on her hands, Rhea Ripley explored more attractions in the city and was accompanied by several WWE stars. The current SmackDown Women's Champion was seen with LA Knight, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett Bordeaux, enjoying the rollercoaster ride at Jeddah's famous City Walk.

Strangely enough, it seems like Rhea Ripley wasn't rolling with her Judgment Day posse and especially on-screen beau Dominik Mysterio in Jeddah. We'll have to wait and see which members of The Judgment Day will be in Ripley's corner when she battles Natalya in the ring at Night of Champions in the Jeddah Superdome.

Rhea Ripley could be set to face a female megastar at WrestleMania 40

Even though WrestleMania 40 is still a long way away in WWE's calendar year, rumors of possible big-time matchups have begun to circulate. Now according to a new report, it's been stated that the company is drawing up plans for Rhea Ripley to face Becky Lynch at The Show of Shows.

WrestleMania 39 saw The Eradicator score the biggest win of her career in a rematch against Charlotte Flair and capture the SmackDown Women's Championship. Now The Judgment Day member is looking to have a lengthy reign with the title and is set to destroy anyone in her path.

According to Xero News, Triple H and the rest of the creative are drafting plans for the two megastars to face-off on The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, it was noted that these plans are not a complete lock for WrestleMania, and the card is always subject to change at any time in the near future.

Xero News @NewsXero Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler

Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley

Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair



All very much in EARLY discussions for next year's WrestleMania, but nowhere near locked in.

WWE has teased the prospect of a big-time match between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch in the past. Many fans were quite excited and in favor of the match happening at some point. If the new report is to be believed, it's going to be next year.

