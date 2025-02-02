Rhea Ripley spotted with popular WWE name; calls himself "Mami's Boy"

Rhea Ripley has been spotted with a very beloved WWE star, and he's even called himself "Mami's Boy." The star shared it on social media.

Mick Foley recently posted a picture with Rhea Ripley, where he said that it was a surprise to run into her backstage at the Royal Rumble. He went on to talk about how he had a great time at the event and met many old friends and had met quite a few new faces as well. He also called himself "Mami's Boy."

"MAMI’S BOY! What a great surprise to run into @rhearipley_wwe backstage at #RoyalRumble. I had a blast running into so many old friends, and meeting new faces, too…."

The legend is well-loved and very popular in WWE for having sacrificed his body in several death-defying spots that have gone down in history for the level of their viciousness. Personifying hardcore wrestling in WWE's rather tamer version of it, the star has shown that he can and will do whatever it takes, even if it means sacrificing his body, all for the entertainment of the WWE Universe. Naturally, the star remains popular, and seeing him with Ripley has also set fans talking about him potentially managing her.

As of now, there's no sign of that happening.

