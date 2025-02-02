Rhea Ripley spotted with popular WWE name; calls himself "Mami's Boy"

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Feb 02, 2025 15:14 GMT
The star has been dominant (Credit: WWE
The star has been dominant (Credit: WWE's YouTube)

Rhea Ripley has been spotted with a very beloved WWE star, and he's even called himself "Mami's Boy." The star shared it on social media.

Mick Foley recently posted a picture with Rhea Ripley, where he said that it was a surprise to run into her backstage at the Royal Rumble. He went on to talk about how he had a great time at the event and met many old friends and had met quite a few new faces as well. He also called himself "Mami's Boy."

"MAMI’S BOY! What a great surprise to run into @rhearipley_wwe backstage at #RoyalRumble. I had a blast running into so many old friends, and meeting new faces, too…."
also-read-trending Trending

The legend is well-loved and very popular in WWE for having sacrificed his body in several death-defying spots that have gone down in history for the level of their viciousness. Personifying hardcore wrestling in WWE's rather tamer version of it, the star has shown that he can and will do whatever it takes, even if it means sacrificing his body, all for the entertainment of the WWE Universe. Naturally, the star remains popular, and seeing him with Ripley has also set fans talking about him potentially managing her.

As of now, there's no sign of that happening.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी