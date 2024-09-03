Rhea Ripley suffers bad ankle injury from an assault as huge rematch is teased on RAW after Bash in Berlin

Rhea Ripley opened the show on Monday Night RAW after Joe Tessitore was introduced to the WWE Universe in Denver. The former Women's World Champion might have a big rematch set-up, but she suffered a brutal assault leading to an injury.

This week, Rhea Ripley got a huge reaction in Denver after declaring her intentions to go after the title she never officially lost in the first place, the Women's World Championship. While she lost to Liv Morgan at SummerSlam 2024, it wasn't clean. Pinning the current champion was a good enough reason for her to go back for the title, as her revenge against Morgan seems far from over.

Dominik Mysterio came out amidst a sea of boos swarming him as he was struggling to audibly get his point across. He said that Liv Morgan accepted Rhea Ripley's challenge, setting up a rematch at some point in the future, but that she was still recovering from the premium live event in Germany and wasn't present on RAW.

While Ripley quickly noticed Morgan's ambush, she eventually got her legs trapped on the bottom rope, hanging upside down. This allowed the champion to attack her she was helpless. Damian Priest came out to save her, but by that time the damage was already done.

It was a tense interaction but one that made it clear what was next for both Ripley and Morgan.

Not only this, but the former Women's World Champion made it clear that the Terror Twins were not done with The Judgment Day. She was in so much pain that backstage when the medical team was working on her, she was resisting until Damian Priest told her to let them do their job.

Meanwhile, Priest sought another Judgment Day star to make sure he inflicted pain.

