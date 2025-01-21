Rhea Ripley suffered a horrible injury just minutes before WWE RAW started this week. The star was walking to the show when she was attacked by a superstar, leading to Adam Pearce calling for help.

Ripley and Nia Jax have drawn lines in the sand recently, as it appears that they are going to be rivals. Jax may want Ripley's title, but she went too far this week before RAW started.

Before the show could even begin, she attacked Rhea Ripley backstage and smashed her head against the wall and a gate. The attack went too far, and Ripley's shoulder was hurt, with it already previously having been injured and putting her on the shelf for months. The stars had to be separated by security, and Adam Pearce appeared as well.

Adam Pearce was left with no option but to call for a medic. He looked very worried as The Eradicator was left almost crying in pain after the surprise attack and nursing her shoulder and head, clearly injured. The star's condition after the attack will be evaluated with further updates about the nature of the injury.

Jax will face Bayley tonight in a WWE RAW match after this attack. It remains to be seen what happens now that she attacked Rhea Ripley before that. The ex-WWE Women's Champion only recently made the switch from SmackDown to RAW, with it being announced earlier tonight by Pearce.

