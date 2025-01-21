  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Rhea Ripley suffers an injury minutes before WWE RAW starts because of Nia Jax; Adam Pearce very worried & calls for a medic

Rhea Ripley suffers an injury minutes before WWE RAW starts because of Nia Jax; Adam Pearce very worried & calls for a medic

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jan 21, 2025 01:32 GMT
The star was hurt (Credit: WWE.com and WWE RAW)
The star was hurt (Credit: WWE.com)

Rhea Ripley suffered a horrible injury just minutes before WWE RAW started this week. The star was walking to the show when she was attacked by a superstar, leading to Adam Pearce calling for help.

Ripley and Nia Jax have drawn lines in the sand recently, as it appears that they are going to be rivals. Jax may want Ripley's title, but she went too far this week before RAW started.

Before the show could even begin, she attacked Rhea Ripley backstage and smashed her head against the wall and a gate. The attack went too far, and Ripley's shoulder was hurt, with it already previously having been injured and putting her on the shelf for months. The stars had to be separated by security, and Adam Pearce appeared as well.

also-read-trending Trending

Adam Pearce was left with no option but to call for a medic. He looked very worried as The Eradicator was left almost crying in pain after the surprise attack and nursing her shoulder and head, clearly injured. The star's condition after the attack will be evaluated with further updates about the nature of the injury.

Jax will face Bayley tonight in a WWE RAW match after this attack. It remains to be seen what happens now that she attacked Rhea Ripley before that. The ex-WWE Women's Champion only recently made the switch from SmackDown to RAW, with it being announced earlier tonight by Pearce.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी