  • Rhea Ripley suffers major loss weeks after winning the Women's World Championship

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Jan 25, 2025 02:59 GMT
Rhea Ripley is the current Women's World Champion (Image source: WWE.com)

Rhea Ripley recently won the Women's World Championship. However, weeks later, she suffered a major loss.

On the January 6 episode of RAW, Rhea defeated Liv Morgan to become the Women's World Champion. However, she soon found herself in the crosshairs of Nia Jax. This week on the red brand, Nia attacked Ripley, which resulted in a violent physical altercation later in the show. Now, both women are set to compete at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Tonight on SmackDown, Rhea interrupted Tiffany Stratton during her segment and told her she would beat Nia. The former WWE Women's Champion interrupted them along with Candice LeRae. Nia declared herself for the Royal Rumble. They were soon joined by Bianca Belair and Naomi, who also declared themselves for the battle royal. Liv Morgan also made a surprise appearance to announce that she was entering the Royal Rumble. She also said that Raquel Rodriguez would ensure her victory at the Rumble.

Rhea Ripley stopped her from talking with a headbutt, and a brawl erupted. Nick Aldis came out and announced a six-woman match. Raquel tried to get involved in the match, and it helped the heels out. During the match's closing moments, Bianca hit the KOD on Candice LeRae, but Liv rolled her up for the win.

It will be interesting to see whether Rhea Ripley can overcome Nia Jax at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Edited by Angana Roy
