Rhea Ripley takes a dig at JD McDonagh after he calls her a "bit*h", brings Finn Balor into the conversation

Rhea Ripley took a dig at JD McDonagh during their heated exchange on X/Twitter recently. Ripley is no longer a member of The Judgment Day after being betrayed by Dominik Mysterio at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest brawled with The Judgment Day. The faction got the better off The Terror Twins, however, taking them out ahead of their Mixed Tag Team Match at Bash in Berlin.

During a recent exchange on X/Twitter, Ripley took a dig at McDonagh by calling him Finn Balor's "d**k rider." In a follow-up tweet, The Eradicator continued taking shots at the reigning World Tag Team Champion.

"Hahaha sweet burn bro… Keep taking the bullets for your lord and savior Finn Balor," wrote Ripley.

Check out Ripley's tweet:

Matt Camp believes WWE could set up the rematch between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan at Bad Blood

While Rhea lost at SummerSlam, most analysts and fans don't think their feud is over. While they are scheduled for a mixed tag match at Bash in Berlin, WWE analyst Matt Camp commented WWE could set up a rematch between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan at Bad Blood.

Speaking on The Wrestling Matt podcast, WWE could also set up a match between Damian Priest and Finn Balor or Priest and Dominik Mysterio. He said:

"I would think you set up the Rhea [vs.] Liv rematch for Bad Blood, potentially Hell in a Cell. Some kind of big gimmick match. I don't know if you go Priest [vs.] Dom or Priest [vs.] Finn next month. But I would have to think that Rhea gets the pin on Liv to set up the rematch."

Post-WrestleMania XL, Ripley was forced to relinquish the Women's World Championship due to a shoulder injury. The injury was caused during a brawl with Liv Morgan.

Morgan won the title at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. She has successfully defended the title against Becky Lynch, Zelina, and Ripley so far.

