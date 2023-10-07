Rhea Ripley takes a major shot at Roman Reigns on SmackDown in front of Paul Heyman

Roman Reigns might be WWE's biggest male star, and in 2023, Rhea Ripley has become the promotion's biggest female star. In what turned out to be an incredible and tense segment, she took a direct shot at The Tribal Chief.

Rhea Ripley made everyone in the room from The Judgment Day and Bloodline get out so she could have a one-on-one conversation with Paul Heyman. While the exact nature of their chat wasn't revealed, it was hinted at being a temporary alliance of sorts.

While Heyman liked the idea, he told her that he would have to call The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns for approval, and she didn't make it easy for the Wiseman. She even told him to acknowledge her in what was a direct shot at Reigns:

Ultimately, tensions eased, and she told him to make the call. However, that didn't change the fact that she seemingly had the Wiseman in the palm of her hand.

The Judgment Day has always been clear about the fact that there is no official leader - and Triple H said that any one of them could be the leader, barring Dominik Mysterio, for apparent reasons. Rhea Ripley continues to cement herself as the leader of The Judgment Day.

