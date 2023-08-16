Rhea Ripley takes pleasure in throwback attack video on Rey Mysterio

Rhea Ripley enjoyed sharing a throwback video of The Judgment Day attacking Rey Mysterio one year ago. Ripley, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest beat up the legendary WWE Superstar less than a month before his son Dominik joined the dominant group.

The Judgment Day's first feud was with The Mysterios, as the stable was trying to recruit Dominik. The father and son duo were victorious in their tag team match against Balor and Priest at SummerSlam 2022.

However, the triumvirate unloaded a vicious beatdown on Rey on the Aug. 15, 2022 edition of WWE RAW. Ripley hit a DDT on Rey straight onto a chair before Balor hit a devastating Coup de Grace.

The reigning Women's World Champion shared the video of their attack on Twitter/X. She used a purple devil emoji to show her enjoyment. It all worked out for The Judgment Day since Dominik would join them a few weeks later on Sept. 5, 2022.

Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day are on a tear recently despite some problems between Finn Balor and Damian Priest. They put Sami Zayn through the announce table and beat up Cody Rhodes at the end of Monday's RAW.

Rhea Ripley makes quick work of Indi Hartwell on RAW

For the first time this month, Rhea Ripley put her gear on and wrestled on WWE television. Ripley faced off against former NXT Women's Champion Indi Hartwell. The two were involved in a scrum last week when Raquel Rodriguez tried to get her revenge on Mami.

On this week's episode of RAW, Ripley made quick work of Hartwell, getting the win in three minutes. It was also Hartwell's first match on the main roster since being drafted a few months ago.

After the match, Candice LeRae attacked Ripley until Dominik Mysterio put a stop to it. It seems like Mami will have to deal with LeRae and Hartwell first before the inevitable matchup against Raquel Rodriguez.

When do you think Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez will happen? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

