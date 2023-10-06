Rhea Ripley takes a shot at 32-year-old WWE Superstar through her hilarious social media post

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently took a shot at Zelina Vega through her hilarious social media post.

Vega and Ripley's rivalry traces back to when the former had challenged The Eradicator for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Backlash. Despite losing the match, Vega got a standing ovation for her well-executed performance inside the squared circle. Subsequent to that, Zelina had also challenged Damage CTRL member IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship in a losing effort.

Responding to a sarcastic meme, Ripley took to social media to send out a four-word message to Zelina Vega, stating that she would 'throw away' the latter.

Check out what Ripley wrote:

"@zelinavegawwe I'm coming for you!"

Check out Rhea Ripley's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega sent out a bold message as she references Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Ronda Rousey

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega had previously sent out a bold message ahead of Friday Night SmackDown.

While speaking in an episode of WWE's The Bump, Zelina Vega mentioned that she does not belong to the group of people who would thrust cotton and block out all the agony and pain of individuals whom she has afflicted in the past. On the contrary, she said, she enjoys being a person who grooves to it as it makes her what she is today.

She further mentioned that she is going to bounce back repetitively no matter who knocks her down, whether it is Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, or Ronda Rousey, because, in her opinion, that is what real champions do.

"I'm not one of those people who will shove cotton in my ears to block out the cries of people that I've hurt in the past. Actually quite the opposite, I dance to it like music because that is the kind of thing that made Zelina Vega who she is today. The person that, no matter how many times she has gotten knocked down by a Rhea Ripley, or Bianca, or Becky, Ronda, or whoever else. I'm going to get back up. I am the champion that you deserve and I will be," Vega said.

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Zelina Vega in the near future.

What are your thoughts on Vega's statements? Sound off in the comments section below.