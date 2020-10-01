Rhea Ripley takes a shot at Dakota Kai following her loss to Shotzi Blackheart; Kai responds

Ever since Dakota Kai changed her attitude and allied herself with Raquel Gonzalez, the two of them have acted like thorns on former NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley's side. On tonight's episode of WWE NXT, Shotzi Blackheart faced Dakota Kai after the latter personally requested for the match following their altercation on last week's Battle Royal match.

Gonzalez who was there in Kai's corner during the match took a cheap shot at Blackheart by grabbing her legs from the outside. However, Rhea Ripley was having none of it and she came out to the ring and shoved her into the steel steps. This ultimately led to Kai losing her focus and losing the match after Blackheart dodged her attack and rolled her up to get the pinfall victory.

Ripley later took to Twitter to taunt Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez.

Kai also responded later with a tweet of her own where she mocked Ripley's new bleach-blonde hair-do.

Rhea Ripley's time in NXT

After achieving success in NXT UK by becoming the NXT UK Women's Champion, Ripley once again tasted championship gold when she defeated Shayna Baszler last year to become the NXT Women's Champion which therefore made her the first person to win both titles. Ripley finally dropped the NXT Women's Championship to Royal Rumble 2020 winner Charlotte Flair and it was the first time the title was defended at The Show of Shows.

Rhea Ripley then engaged in a feud with Robert Stone and his clients Aliyah and Mercedes Martinez. It remains to be seen what's next in line for The Nightmare but judging by the looks, it seems a feud with Dakota Kai is on the horizon.