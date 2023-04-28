Rhea Ripley takes a shot at fans after Judgment Day member received massive boos during WWE live event

Current SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley defended Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio after he got a lot of heat from WWE fans in Manchester.

WWE continued their European tour on April 27 with a show in Manchester. While the SmackDown roster could not attend the night due to the forthcoming draft on Friday, the RAW superstars put on a fantastic display for the spectators. In Manchester, Dom also wrestled in singles action against Dolph Ziggler. However, his appearance was met with protests and boos from the live crowd.

The Judgment Day member defeated the former world champion despite heavy audience criticism. After the match, WWE UK posted a video of ex-con Dom stating that he was the most hated man in Manchester during the live event.

However, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter and smacked talk to wrestling fans for jealousy of Dom. The Eradicator responded that Dominik Mysterio is better than all the fans in the UK and called them "slobs."

"The jealousy runs thick in the UK… @DomMysterio35 is better than all you slobs!" Ripley wrote.

Rhea Ripley sent a cheeky message to her real-life boyfriend and AEW star Buddy Mathews

Despite her wicked on-screen persona, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley is appreciated by many online followers. The champion recently displayed her lighter side while responding to one of Buddy Matthews' social media posts.

The two wrestlers made their relationship public in 2022 based on how regularly they post and how fascinating the couple's followers are. It appears like they've been dating for much longer.

In a recent Instagram post, AEW star Matthews demonstrated his back training routine and thanked The Eradicator for motivating him. In response, the WWE superstar remarked that her partner needed to keep up.

"Keep up beef cake," Ripley commented.

As of now, the SmackDown Women's Champion is slated to defend her title against LWO's Zelina Vega at WWE Backlash. It remains to be seen if Ripley can defend her title for the first time after WrestleMania 39.

