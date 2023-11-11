Rhea Ripley takes a shot at Rey Mysterio after he gets betrayed by LWO member

Rhea Ripley has reacted to Rey Mysterio and the Latino World Order's segment from this week's SmackDown.

The LWO addressed the WWE Universe in the aftermath of Mysterio losing the United States Title to Logan Paul. Shortly afterward, Carlito walked down to the ring and accused Santos Escobar, who controversially had left the brass knuckles in the ring, which Paul used at Crown Jewel.

Following Carlito's comments, Escobar attacked Mysterio and turned heel. Taking to Twitter/X, Ripley claimed that Mysterio might be the problem.

"At this point @reymysterio… I think YOU might be the problem," wrote Ripley.

Ripley and Mysterio have a lot of history with one another. The Eradicator previously played a major role in convincing Dominik Mysterio to betray his father, and join The Judgment Day.

At last year's Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event, Dominik had turned his back on both Rey and Edge. He then went on to officially join The Judgment Day, and has been a vital part of the faction ever since. Meanwhile, Rey will likely engage in a feud with Escobar next.

