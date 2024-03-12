On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Liv Morgan suffered a major loss at the hands of Becky Lynch. Post-match, the two superstars were confronted by Rhea Ripley.

Lynch will challenge Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40. She became the #1 contender for the title after winning the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

Following The Man's victory over her arch-rival, she was confronted by Mami. Ripley asked Lynch to bring her absolute best at WrestleMania 40. Interestingly enough, Ripley crossed paths with Morgan, who claimed she would take everything away from The Eradicator. Rhea simply blew a kiss to Liv while on her way to the ring.

Watch Rhea Ripley's confrontation with Becky Lynch:

Ripley and Morgan are former tag team partners. Ripley betrayed the 29-year-old before joining The Judgment Day. Since returning to WWE television at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Morgan set her sights on the Women's World Championship.

At the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, she came close to becoming the #1 contender for a singles championship. Eventually, it was Lynch who walked out with the win.

It remains to be seen if WWE has any plans for Morgan for WrestleMania 40, especially after her loss to The Man.

