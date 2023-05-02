Rhea Ripley teams up with male superstars in mixed tag match; assaults a WWE legend

The Judgment Day (Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and Damien Priest) faced off against LWO (Zelina Vega, Santos Escobar, and Rey Mysterio) in a six-man tag team match on Monday Night RAW. We witnessed a rare moment of inter-gender combat in which Rhea Ripley assaulted the WWE Hall of Famer.

Before the match, Ripley cut a fiery promo, declaring that The Judgment Day runs RAW. She also warned Zelina Vega that at Backlash, the latter would regret everything she had done to the champ.

Damien Priest then cut another promo in Spanish directed at Bad Bunny. Following him was Dominik Mysterio, who faced the wrath of the crowd. They barely let him speak, making it evident that he is one of the most despised superstars in WWE.

The match began with Ripley and Vega going at it, followed by Escobar and Priest. Rey Mysterio was tagged in, taking out Priest and delivering a seated senton to outside the apron.

After a commercial break, we discovered Escobar was desperate to make a tag. He found Rey Mysterio, who delivered a flurry of offenses before absolute chaos ensued. Shortly after that, Ripley illegally attacked Rey Mysterio before Vega came to his rescue.

Finn Balor interjected into the match, taking a 619 meant for Damian Priest. This allowed Priest to secure a win for The Judgment Day after hitting his finishing maneuver, South of Heaven, on Rey Mysterio.

With this win, The Judgment Day again proved that they are a force to be reckoned with in WWE. We will have to wait and see what happens at Backlash this Saturday when Zelina Vega takes on Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship, and Damian Priest faces off against Bad Bunny.

