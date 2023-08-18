Rhea Ripley teases massive WWE character change

Rhea Ripley is currently thriving at the top of the WWE Women's division and as part of Judgment Day. However, she doesn't seem to be resting on her laurels and has now indicated signs of a massive character change.

The Eradicator's Women's World Championship reign has been going strongly since Wrestlemania, where she wrested the title from Charlotte Flair. But her recent rise in the company started with the decision to join the villainous faction Judgment Day at Backlash 2022.

Rhea Ripley's popularity began to skyrocket along with the rest of the group . However, the current WWE Women's World Champion started from humble beginnings and has continued to evolve her look and performance for the crowd.

Rhea Ripley recently reacted to a post outlining her overall look transformation from her initial WWE debut to her NXT days to her current form. She hinted that her look will continue to evolve and teased big things to come for her character in the future.

"This isn’t even my final form" Ripley said.

You can check the reply down below:

Current WWE star draws out a heated reply from Rhea Ripley

The Judgment Day's Eradicator threw out a couple of heated words for current WWE star, JD McDonagh.

McDonagh's addition to the recent Judgment Day drama between members Finn Balor and Damian Priest has only heightened the tension within the group. Balor's long-time mentorship of McDonagh has become a point of contention, compounded by MCDonogh getting involved in Judgment Day business.

Besides Finn Balor, the Judgment Day has been giving McDonagh the cold shoulder and haven't accepted him as a new member. The young upstart tried to help The Prince and endear himself to the group by attacking Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn on the previous episode of Monday Night RAW.

Regardless, Rhea Ripley still isn't convinced that McDonagh can be trusted. The Irish Ace recently posted an image over on X/Twitter of him on the Red brand standing in front of Damian Priest.

The caption of the image drew the ire of Rhea Ripley who promptly told the young star to keep his words to himself instead.

You can check the exchange down below:

It remains to be seen if McDonagh can earn the trust of the rest of the Judgment Day or if he has a different, more malicious agenda.