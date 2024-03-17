Rhea Ripley has thirsty two-word reaction to real-life fiance's recent update

Rhea Ripley may be in a relationship with Dominik Mysterio on-screen as a member of The Judgment Day, but it is now pretty well-known that the current WWE Women's Champion is engaged to AEW star Buddy Matthews.

Matthews recently updated his Instagram to share some images from his recent appearance as part of AEW Collision. The Eradicator of course was on hand to drool over her fiance, sharing the following thirsty two-word message in the comments.

"God dam 🤤🫠," she wrote.

Ripley even accompanied her message with a drooling face emoji, to make it very clear that she and her fiance are still very happy together.

Dominik Mysterio himself recently married his long-term partner Marie Juliette and the whole of Judgment Day was at his wedding and were able to share several updates from the afterparty. This is the reason behind the former Champion's recent absence from RAW and as of writing it is unclear when he will make his return.

Rhea Ripley's Women's Championship match for WrestleMania was already announced, but Damian Priest and Finn Balor's title defense has since been announced in his absence. It's currently unclear if Mysterio will have a match at WrestleMania.

Rhea Ripley's fiance Buddy Matthews was recently shown on an episode of WWE RAW

In an interesting move from WWE, Buddy Matthews was shown on a recent episode of WWE RAW, since he was attending UFC 299 alongside Rhea Ripley. While advertising the event, the image of the two stars was shown on RAW along with an image of Logan Paul and his brother Jake at the same show.

Whilst Michael Cole noted that that was the Women's World Champion, Pat McAfee asked who Murphy was, but even though he is a former WWE Superstar, the company failed to identify him.

Ripley and Matthews have been dating for several months and it seems that the split between WWE and AEW hasn't affected them, or the fact that Ripley is part of an on-screen relationship with Mysterio.

