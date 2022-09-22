Rhea Ripley threatens WWE employee who knows what she whispered to Dominik Mysterio

It appears that no one in WWE wants to cross Rhea Ripley.

The stable of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley, known as The Judgment Day, has terrorized the RAW roster for the better part of 2022. No matter who has made up the faction, the group has effectively used the numbers game against their opponents to a great deal of success.

The Judgment Day were guests on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, and during the show, Ripley revealed to host Matt Camp what she whispered in Dominik Mysterio's ear.

But don't expect him to spill the beans as he took to social media to reveal that he promised Ripley he'd never tell. Tweeting out:

"I promise I'll never tell, @RheaRipley_WWE," Matt Camp said in a tweet.

Ripley responded to the tweet, appreciating the host of WWE's The Bump for keeping her secret.

However, she included a threatening GIF of Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborne from the movie Spider-Man, branding a pair of carving knives if Camp decides to break his promise. Tweeting out:

"Good. Coz if you do...," Rhea Ripley said in a tweet.

Does Rhea Ripley have a preference over Dominik Mysterio calling her Papi or Mami?

The former RAW women's champion has been referring to herself as Dominik Mysterio's Papi in recent weeks, but Mysterio chose to go in a different direction during Monday Night RAW.

During a backstage segment with The Judgment Day, Mysterio referred to Ripley as Mami. This elicited an interesting facial response from The Nightmare before deciding to go along with it.

This week, Ripley took to social media and clarified that she doesn't care if Dominik calls her Mami or Papi. Tweeting out:

"Papi... Mami... Whatever you wanna call me Dom Dom *scales emoji* #TheJudgmentDay @DomMysterio35 *camera emoji* - @TheMattyCox," Rhea Ripley said in a tweet.

What do you think Ripley whispered in Dominik Mysterio's ear? Do you enjoy seeing Mysterio as part of The Judgment Day faction? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

