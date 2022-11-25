Rhea Ripley has three word reaction to WWE star using her as a shield

Rhea Ripley was involved in two major feuds on last night's edition of RAW. She appeared with both the Judgment Day and as part of Bayley's team in build-up to Survivor Series: WarGames.

As well as main eventing the show against Asuka to attempt to win the advantage for her WarGames team, Ripley was at ringside supporting the members of Judgment Day. During the match between her faction and The Brawling Brutes, things got chaotic when Dominik Mysterio launched Sheamus into the ring post and then retreated behind Ripley.

The former RAW Women's Champion shared her reaction to the moment on Twitter, saying the following:

"Cheeky Dom Dom"

Despite the antics of Dominik Mysterio, the match ended with the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion getting pinned by Sheamus, who scored a win for his team The Brawling Brutes with a brutal Brogue Kick.

Rhea Ripley won the advantage for her team at Survivor Series: WarGames this weekend

After managing to defeat Asuka in the main event of this week's edition of RAW, Rhea Ripley gained the advantage for her team at the upcoming Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event, set to take place this Saturday in Boston, Massachusetts. The go-home edition of RAW ended with a brawl between the two women's WarGames teams.

Rhea Ripley competed in the first-ever WWE Women's WarGames match back in NXT. She will be competing alongside Damage CTRL (Bayley and current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai) and Nikki Cross. Cross recently dropped her "almost a superhero" gimmick to return to her old crazy persona that was hugely popular during her time in NXT.

The fivesome will go up against Bianca Belair's team. The RAW Women's Champion will have Alexa Bliss, Asuka, recent returnee Mia Yim and a mystery star by her side.

Many female WWE Superstars have been rumored to take up the remaining spot of Team Belair, including Becky Lynch. The former RAW Women's Champion has been off-screen recovering from a separated shoulder. Sasha Banks has been rumored to be the fifth member, and has been away from the ring since being suspended alongside Naomi over a creative dispute back in May.

Who will come out on top between the two women's teams at Survivor Series: WarGames? Share your thoughts below!

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to face Brock Lesnar? A WWE Hall of Famer weighs in. Click here

Poll : 0 votes