Rhea Ripley throws shade at WWE fan; calls him a "disgusting human"

Rhea Ripley has been one of the hottest names in WWE since winning the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. She recently responded to a tweet filled with criticism towards her.

The Eradicator defied the odds on The Grandest Stage of Them All by defeating Charlotte Flair and now appears to be starting a rivalry with LWO's Zelina Vega. Naturally, being on top also comes with considerable heat.

Rhea Ripley responded to a fan on Twitter who recently expressed his hate towards her, stating that she needs to leave WWE. He also stated that no one likes her. In the now-deleted tweet, here's what the fan stated:

"Go home and leave the WWE please. No one likes you."

In her response, the SmackDown Women's Champion expressed that due to people like these, she sometimes regrets leaving the people she loves only to perform for the fans. She also called him a "disgusting human" who doesn't deserve her.

"People like this make me regret leaving everyone I love behind. I’ve missed years without people I love to entertain and live my dream. You are a f***ing disgusting human and don’t deserve me, but here I am doing my job. Realize what’s TV and what’s real life. I deserve better." Rhea Ripley stated.

Here's a screenshot of The Eradicator's response, along with the fan's now-deleted tweet.

The Eradicator's response along with the fan's original tweet

It is sad to see some fans take on-screen characters too seriously and go on to hate the people behind the performers.

Zelina Vega recently trolled Rhea Ripley, hinting at a possible match at WWE Backlash 2023

As noted above, Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day are in a heated rivalry with Zelina Vega and the LWO. The two sides have been fighting each other since before WWE WrestleMania 39.

Hinting at a possible SmackDown Women's Championship match at Backlash 2023, Zelina Vega recently trolled The Eradicator on Twitter, elaborating that she deserves a shot at the coveted title. Fans can check out the tweet below.

👑 QUEEN ZELINA 👑 @ZelinaVegaWWE When I start my PowerPoint presentation about why I should get a chance at the Smackdown Women’s Championship but I’m standing next to Rhea aka sucia… When I start my PowerPoint presentation about why I should get a chance at the Smackdown Women’s Championship but I’m standing next to Rhea aka sucia… https://t.co/w1GSR53y3s

While nothing has been confirmed yet, the two stars could face each other at the upcoming Backlash 2023 Premium Live Event. Considering that Ripley has just won the title on The Grandest Stage of Them All, it seems unlikely to lose her title anytime soon.

