Rhea Ripley should have a trilogy with 37-year-old owing to their barnburner, claims WWE legend

If one were to name WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley's perfect foil in 2023, they have to go back to where it all started in the Aussie's main event run.

After winning the Royal Rumble match, she chose to challenge Charlotte Flair as on the Grandest Stage of Them All. Despite not closing out WrestleMania 39, the two were on a mission to steal the show. And that is exactly what happened.

Ric Flair spoke highly of his daughter on The Wrestling Classic, agreeing with the host that The Queen is the woman to beat for any rising WWE Superstar on the roster. Furthermore, he feels that Charlotte Flair should have a trilogy of matches with The Eradicator:

"She's gotta have her trilogy with Rhea," Flair stated. [From 23:40 to 23:42]

Charlotte Flair is one of the company's biggest stars. Unfortunately, she will be out of action in the first half of 2024. The Queen is expected to only be back in September. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently weighed in on her untimely injury.

Ric Flair thinks Asuka is one of Charlotte Flair's best opponents in WWE

At WrestleMania 34, Charlotte Flair ended Asuka's undefeated streak to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion. The Empress of Tomorrow was emphatically defeated via submission, a result which was not very well-received. Be that as it may, many cite their contest as one of the best bouts of that year's extravaganza, and of the last decade.

Considering the history already there, similar to Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair's two-parter at the Show of Shows, Ric Flair feels The Queen should take on Asuka again in the future:

"She gotta have ... You know, her and Asuka, literally ... I forget which year that was, they had the best match of WrestleMania. When she beat Asuka. That was the best match of WrestleMania." [From 23:42 to 24:00]

The Nature Boy even noted that if Mercedes Moné (formerly Sasha Banks) returns to WWE, then she and The Queen should work a WrestleMania match as well. The two met twice on The Grandest Stage, albeit they were in multi-woman matches both times.

In the same interview, Flair slammed Sami Zayn for a lackluster run on WWE TV after closing out WrestleMania 39 Night One.

Would you be interested in another WrestleMania match between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley/Asuka? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you use any quotes from this article, give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and credit The Wrestling Classic.