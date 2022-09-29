"It feels like NXT again" - Rhea Ripley gives honest take on Triple H taking over WWE creative 

Rhea Ripley has commented on what the backstage environment is currently like in WWE with Triple H in charge of creative.

Before her successful run on the main roster, The Eradicator competed in NXT and NXT UK, where she became the first-ever NXT United Kingdom Women's Champion. She has won the RAW Women's Title and Women's Tag Team Title on the main roster.

After Vince McMahon retired from the company, The Game was appointed as the head of the creative team. Before this, Triple H was the founder and executive producer of NXT, overseeing the talent of the black and gold brand.

In a recent interview with FOX Sports Australia, Rhea Ripley described the current backstage environment on the main roster as positive. She also shared that she enjoys working with Triple H and learns new things from him every week.

“It feels like NXT again. It feels like that family environment that I really loved about NXT and miss at the same time. He’s [Triple H] very hands-on, extremely hands-on, which is something I really appreciate. I love being able to go out there and talk to him and just get his opinion on things and learn from him every single Monday, whether it be something small or something big," said Ripley.

Rhea Ripley discusses the importance of having Triple H around in WWE

The Cerebral Assassin has worked with many big names during his lengthy wrestling career, and he's helped many young stars succeed in WWE. Evidently, a lot of them share a special bond with him.

During the interview, Rhea Ripley said it's important to have Triple H around as he plays the role of a father figure to her.

“I’m constantly learning every time I talk to him and that’s something I find so important in this business. It’s really important to have Triple H around and to me he feels like that father figure, which is really, really cool. It’s starting to feel a lot like NXT and the environment seems so happy and so excited to be at work which makes a huge difference,” she noted.

Rhea Ripley is currently part of a heelish group on Monday Night RAW known as The Judgment Day. The rest of the members include Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio.

