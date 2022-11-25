Rhea Ripley tweets six-word message after invading WWE Superstar's home on Thanksgiving

Rhea Ripley took to Twitter after she and Dominik Mysterio set their sights once again on Rey Mysterio.

On Thanksgiving, the two Judgment Day members invaded Mysterio's home, assaulting the WWE legend in front of the rest of his family. Initially, Dominik was in an interaction with his mother before brutally beating up his father with a kendo stick.

Taking to Twitter, Ripley taunted the Mysterio family with a six-word message. She wrote:

"I think the Mysterio fam accepts me @DomMysterio35"

At WWE Clash at the Castle earlier this year, Dominik betrayed his father Rey and WWE Hall of Famer Edge following their tag team match against Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

Shortly after, he pledged his allegiance to The Judgment Day, joining the faction and cementing his heel turn in the process.

How did fans react to Rhea Ripley's taunt after attacking Rey Mysterio?

In reaction to Rhea Ripley attacking Rey Mysterio and invading his home, fans came up with some hilarious responses. The majority of them replied to The Eradicator with memes and popped for the Peter Griffin GIF that she used.

A few even claimed that The Judgment Day needs to attack Rey Mysterio once again on Christmas.

Mysterio was recently traded to SmackDown so that he could avoid feuding with his son. He was also unsuccessful in dethroning Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

Meanwhile, Dominik and The Judgment Day have been feuding with The O.C. for several weeks. The two teams collided in a six-man tag team match at Crown Jewel where Judgment Day walked out with the win after interference from Ripley.

The former RAW Women's Champion herself will be involved in the upcoming Survivor Series WarGames Match, as she is set to team up with Nikki Cross and Damage CTRL to face Bianca Belair's team.

