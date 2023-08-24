Rhea Ripley has two-word reaction to Dominik Mysterio being called "one of the best heels" today

Rhea Ripley has reacted to Dominik Mysterio being called one of the best bad guys today.

Dominik Mysterio wrestled his first WWE match at SummerSlam 2020 three years ago. He took on former Universal Champion Seth Rollins in a Street Fight. Even though Dominik lost, he received big praise from his peers and fans.

Dominik has now completed three years in WWE as an in-ring performer. Sportskeeda Wrestling's Twitter handle shared a heartfelt message celebrating the joyous occasion, and Rhea Ripley noticed the same.

She responded to the post with a two-word tweet: "Proud Mami 🔥"

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley has acknowledged the heat that Dominik gets every week

Like everyone else, The Nightmare is aware of the heel heat that Dominik has been getting for quite some time now.

In June, Ripley made an appearance on the Under The Ring podcast and spoke about the crowd reaction to Dominik's promos:

"The only time I've heard a loud reaction like that is obviously at like WrestleMania or a PLE. It's very rare that I hear the crowd get that loud for someone, especially so quickly, like he doesn't even have to say anything. It makes me very proud knowing how much he's grown. I get emotional every now and then just because he's come so far and it's been real cool to be a part of it." [H/T Wrestling News]

Expand Tweet

Dominik is fairly young, and so is Rhea Ripley. The two heels are bound to become two of WWE's top names in the coming years.

What has been your favorite Dominik moment in WWE so far? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot