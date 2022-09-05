Rhea Ripley has two-word reaction to Dominik Mysterio’s heel turn

The long-awaited heel turn of Dominik Mysterio finally took place this weekend at WWE Clash at the Castle. Rhea Ripley subsequently offered a succinct comment on this major development.

After helping Edge and Dominik Mysterio pick up the victory at the premium live event in Cardiff, Wales, Dominik kicked Edge below the belt. He proceeded to clothesline his father as The Judgment Day watched on from ringside, laughing at what they seemingly caused.

Rhea Ripley to social media this afternoon to share her thoughts on Dominik turning on Edge and Rey, and her response was short and sweet.

"Pure joy. *scales emoji*," Rhea Ripley said in a tweet.

The Judgment Day lost again at Clash at the Castle thanks to Dominik Mysterio

While Dominik Mysterio completed his heel turn at WWE Clash at the Castle, The Judgment Day could have benefitted if it happened sooner.

Since Edge was kicked out of The Judgment Day, the team of Finn Balor and Damian Priest have only won one televised match, which occurred on the August 29 episode of WWE RAW. There, they defeated AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler.

Dominik and Rey Mysterio have had The Judgment Day's number over the course of the summer, as they have defeated them multiple times across WWE programming and live events.

With Dominik no longer aligned with his father, perhaps this will be the spark that the faction needs in order to turn the corner in the months to come on WWE RAW. We'll find out soon enough.

What are you make of Rhea Ripley's response to Dominik's heel turn at Clash at the Castle? Do you think he joins The Judgment Day on WWE RAW? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

