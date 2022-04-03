"I wish I could do" - Former Women's Champion names one thing she would like to do as well as The Undertaker (Exclusive)

Former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley admires how The Undertaker does not break character on TV.

The Demon of Death Valley had a stellar career in WWE spanning three decades. WWE honored the man behind the character this week when they inducted The Phenom into the Hall of Fame.

Speaking with Jose G. of Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, Ripley stated that she tried to emulate The Deadman in her character work. She commended the legend on how he was able to keep up with his gimmick. Ripley added that she was very excited to see The Last Outlaw take his rightful place in the Hall of Fame.

Here's what Ripley had to say:

"He's a legend. He's a straight-up legend and he's so good at his craft and so good at what he does. I think just watching him and seeing how he doesn't ever break character is one thing that I absolutely love and I wish I could do. But I get too excited sometimes and Liv does make me smile on TV. Even though I'm supposed to be the Nightmare, she does make me look like a little schoolgirl sometimes. The one thing that I really adored about the Undertaker is that he was always true to himself and he did his own thing and it worked. Look at him, he's one of the biggest names. When you think of WWE, you think of The Undertaker. So I'm very excited for him to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame." (From 2:05 onwards)

The Undertaker delivered a rousing speech during his induction

Taker finally took the stage on Friday Night at the Hall of Fame ceremony after a powerful introduction from Mr. McMahon.

The Phenom gave fans a chance to peek behind the curtains and truly understand the man underneath the black jacket and hat. In an incredibly motivational speech, The Undertaker thanked the men and women who helped him become a living legend.

It would be interesting to see if Rhea Ripley can take a page out of the Deadman's WrestleMania history and put in a dominant performance in her match on Sunday.

