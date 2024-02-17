Rhea Ripley upset after Dominik Mysterio's match; sends a message 

Rhea Ripley has taken to social media to send a message to Dominik Mysterio after he failed to qualify for the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

The former NXT North American Champion collided with Kevin Owens on the blue brand this week for a spot in the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match. However, Dirty Dom was defeated by The Prizefighter and won't be a part of the match in Perth, Australia.

Rhea Ripley was disappointed after Dominik Mysterio lost the match. During the show, Mami took to X/Twitter to send a message to her Judgment Day stablemate, telling him that maybe he would get another chance next time.

"Maybe next time @DomMysterio35," Rhea Ripley shared.

The Eradicator is scheduled to defend her Women's World Championship against Nia Jax in her home country of Australia. Although they are both heels, Rhea Ripley is playing the babyface role in this situation, and she will undoubtedly get cheered by the crowd at Elimination Chamber: Perth.

Mami has held the gold for nearly a year and has defeated everyone in her path. It will be interesting to see whether Rhea will remain the champion after the premium live event.

