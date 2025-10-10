Rhea Ripley is using IYO SKY, according to her close real-life friend

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Oct 10, 2025 10:44 GMT
IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley backstage on WWE RAW (Image via WWE
IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley backstage on WWE RAW (Image via WWE's Official YouTube)

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY are set to face the Kabuki Warriors tomorrow at Crown Jewel in a tag team match. During the Crown Jewel Kickoff, SKY's former tag team partner and real-life friend Asuka stated that Rhea is just using IYO for her own benefit.

Ad

Tensions between IYO and the Kabuki Warriors had been rising for the past few weeks. A few weeks ago, Asuka attacked Rhea Ripley on RAW but IYO came out to save her. The next week, Asuka backstabbed IYO and attacked her with the blue mist.

Amidst all this tension, it was made official that IYO will team up with Rhea to face her former Damage CTRL mates Asuka and Kairi. During the Crown Jewel Kickoff, Asuka and Kairi came out to address the fans. Kairi asked the Australian crowd to show their respect for Asuka.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Kairi also said that she respects IYO and Rhea Ripley to which Asuka took major offense. She asked Kairi to take that back and made her repeat everything she said. She also made Kairi say "Rhea is using IYO" and "Poor IYO" infront of the whole crowd.

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Ad

Fans are really excited to see this match at Crown Jewel. It will be interesting to see which team will take up the win.

Big E reveals Asuka may have betrayed IYO SKY

Fans across the world were very shocked when Asuka backstabbed her long-time friend IYO SKY on RAW few weeks ago. However, former WWE Champion Big E might have revealed the real reason behind Asuka's actions.

Ad

While speaking on the latest episode of RAW Recap, E said that Asuka may have taken these steps because she was insecure of IYO's success.

"I can also see Asuka's mentality of, she's done so many incredible things, does she maybe fear that IYO, her legacy in WWE will surpass what Asuka has done? I think in many ways, as someone who opened the door, who has been the pioneer, you want people to always remember your name as the forbearer." He said. [H:T/WrestleTalk]

Despite all of this, the two women will get to share the ring with each other tomorrow at Crown Jewel. It'll be interesting to see if IYO SKY can finally stand up to her old friends.

About the author
Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Twitter icon

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ishan Dubey
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications