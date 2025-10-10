Rhea Ripley is using IYO SKY, according to her close real-life friend

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY are set to face the Kabuki Warriors tomorrow at Crown Jewel in a tag team match. During the Crown Jewel Kickoff, SKY's former tag team partner and real-life friend Asuka stated that Rhea is just using IYO for her own benefit. Tensions between IYO and the Kabuki Warriors had been rising for the past few weeks. A few weeks ago, Asuka attacked Rhea Ripley on RAW but IYO came out to save her. The next week, Asuka backstabbed IYO and attacked her with the blue mist.Amidst all this tension, it was made official that IYO will team up with Rhea to face her former Damage CTRL mates Asuka and Kairi. During the Crown Jewel Kickoff, Asuka and Kairi came out to address the fans. Kairi asked the Australian crowd to show their respect for Asuka.Kairi also said that she respects IYO and Rhea Ripley to which Asuka took major offense. She asked Kairi to take that back and made her repeat everything she said. She also made Kairi say &quot;Rhea is using IYO&quot; and &quot;Poor IYO&quot; infront of the whole crowd.Fans are really excited to see this match at Crown Jewel. It will be interesting to see which team will take up the win. Big E reveals Asuka may have betrayed IYO SKYFans across the world were very shocked when Asuka backstabbed her long-time friend IYO SKY on RAW few weeks ago. However, former WWE Champion Big E might have revealed the real reason behind Asuka's actions.While speaking on the latest episode of RAW Recap, E said that Asuka may have taken these steps because she was insecure of IYO's success.&quot;I can also see Asuka's mentality of, she's done so many incredible things, does she maybe fear that IYO, her legacy in WWE will surpass what Asuka has done? I think in many ways, as someone who opened the door, who has been the pioneer, you want people to always remember your name as the forbearer.&quot; He said. [H:T/WrestleTalk]Despite all of this, the two women will get to share the ring with each other tomorrow at Crown Jewel. It'll be interesting to see if IYO SKY can finally stand up to her old friends.