Rhea Ripley vents about the planning process ahead of her own wedding ceremony 

Rhea Ripley was recently a guest at Dominik Mysterio's wedding to his long-time girlfriend Marie Juliette, but it seems that the Judgment Day member has now switched focus on planning her wedding.

Ripley and AEW star Buddy Matthews have been engaged since last August, and it looks like the plans for her wedding are now underway. The current Women's World Champion recently shared a meme on her Instagram stories, making it clear that she is currently planning for her wedding.

Rhea Ripley reminded fans that she also has a wedding to plan

"Trying to keep yourself positive during the wedding planning process and not give in to the urge to cancel everything and elope every 10 minutes," Ripley wrote.

Wedding planning is stressful on its own, but added to the fact that Matthews and Ripley are both on the road constantly with their respective wrestling promotions and the fact that WrestleMania is next weekend makes it a little more stressful.

Ripley and Matthews have yet to set a date for their wedding, but it seems Mami could be deep into the planning process.

Rhea Ripley has a huge match at WrestleMania next weekend

Rhea Ripley takes on Becky Lynch next weekend in perhaps her biggest test since winning the Women's Championship from Charlotte Flair at last year's WrestleMania.

Ripley has dominated the Women's Division on RAW over the past year, but now she has to go one-on-one with The Man, who is focused on claiming the Women's World Title at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Ripley isn't the only Judgment Day member in action at WrestleMania. Finn Balor and Damian Priest will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in a Six-Pack Ladder Match at The Show of Shows.

Dominik Mysterio could also be in action if his invasion of SmackDown leads to a WrestleMania rematch against his father.

Poll : Do you think Rhea Ripley will retain at WrestleMania? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion