Rhea Ripley will face off against Toni Storm on next week's episode of NXT. It will be both Superstars' first match since their NXT TakeOver WarGames battle.

WarGames saw Toni Storm and Candice LeRae's team prevail over Rhea Ripley, who was a part of Shotzi Blackheart's team. Wednesday's bout will be the fifth time the two have faced each other since joining NXT.

The two Superstars will do battle following a heated exchange on last week's NXT. Rhea Ripley saved her Team Shotzi teammate Ember Moon from an attempted post-match attack by Toni Storm.

The failed attempt came after Ember Moon's loss to Raquel Gonzalez. Storm, of course, took exception to Rhea Ripley's actions, which inevitably led to a match being scheduled for her and The Mosh Pit Kid.

Rhea Ripley and Toni Storm face each other in a non-title match for the first time

This will be the first time Rhea Ripley and Toni Storm have been in a one-on-one match which does not involve a championship. All of the other four singles matches the two have had with each other have been for either the NXT Women's Championship or the NXT UK Women's Championship. Their most recent bout was for the NXT Women's Championship at Worlds Collide last January.

As things stand, both Toni Storm and Rhea Ripley have two wins over each other. Rhea Ripley has defeated Toni Storm twice, the first time winning the NXT UK Women's Champion and becoming the inaugural champion. The second time was her NXT Women's Championship title defence at Worlds Collide.

Toni Storm's two singles victories over Ripley were when she won NXT UK Women's Championship, and then a successful title defence during a dark match.

Rhea Ripley and Toni Storm are on two completely different ends of the spectrum when it comes to their fighting styles. The Mosh Pit Kid is known for being "tough as nails" and completely dominant in her performances. On the other hand, Storm is known for her resourcefulness in the ring. It will be interesting to see which woman comes out on top next week on NXT.