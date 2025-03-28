  • home icon
Rhea Ripley visibly disgusted over mention of Brock Lesnar [WATCH]

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Mar 28, 2025 06:30 GMT
Lesnar and Ripley (Images via WWE's website)

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley didn't seem thrilled with the mention of Brock Lesnar in a recent stream with Buddy Matthews. The Nightmare visibly cringed over The Beast Incarnate's mention.

It's been a long time since Brock Lesnar was seen on WWE TV, and he will likely never return to the ring. Lesnar's last match saw him lose to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023.

In a new stream on Twitch, Buddy Matthews jokingly said, "I'm like Brock Lesnar, apparently." Rhea Ripley seemed disgusted over the mention, as can be seen in the clip embedded below:

Brock Lesnar's gift to Cody Rhodes

With his win over Lesnar at SummerSlam 2023, Cody Rhodes ended up with a 2-1 lead over The Beast Incarnate. He later appeared on Flagrant and revealed that he received a gift from Lesnar following the conclusion of their feud.

“I’ll ruin it for some: his professionalism is so underrated. He is one of, if not, the most professional and understanding of what we wanted. He has a farm in Canda. I hope you’re not mad at me for sharing this, but he sent me an entire cow worth of steaks. He took a picture of himself with the cow, because he does it all. He’s a real farmer. I thought: ‘what a legend!’” [H/T TalkSPORT]
Lesnar was named in Janel Grant's lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon, and many fans fully believe he will never return to a WWE ring again. In his last WWE feud, Lesnar put Cody Rhodes over big time and lost two matches to The American Nightmare.

As for Rhea Ripley, she is mere days away from taking on IYO SKY in a Women's World title match on RAW. The winner of the bout will face Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41.

Edited by Angana Roy
