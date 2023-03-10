Rhea Ripley wants to defend SmackDown Women's Championship against WWE Hall of Famer if she wins the title at WrestleMania 39

Rhea Ripley has named WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix as the first person she would defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against if she wins the title at WrestleMania 39.

The Eradicator and The Glamazon have been involved in an angle for a while now. At Extreme Rules last year, the Judgment Day member knocked out the latter with brass knuckles and caved her head in with the con-chair-to. They had a brawl at the Royal Rumble and collided in a mixed-tag team match involving Edge and Finn Balor at Elimination Chamber.

During a recent appearance on WWE Die Woche, Rhea Ripley stated that if she dethrones Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39, she would like to defend the SmackDown Women's Title against Beth Phoenix. She also named Raquel Rodriguez as a possible opponent.

"There’s definitely a lot of names that I could think of but I mean, I would love to defend it against Beth [Phoenix], I would love to have a singles match against her. She got a little taste of what I’m capable of in the tag team match. Unfortunately, Finn [Balor] and I didn’t conquer but, we’re still here, we’re still fighting to see another day so I would love to face Beth in a singles match. But, if not her, then I would say Raquel Rodriguez," said Ripley. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Rhea Ripley wants Liv Morgan to join The Judgment Day

The Eradicator was part of a tag team with Liv Morgan last year, but she turned on the latter and joined forces with The Judgment Day instead. The two stars had a match on SmackDown last week, which was won by the RAW star.

Rhea Ripley thinks Morgan would do well in the heelish group, and she would love for her to join them one day.

"My former tag team partner Liv Morgan. I think that she would suit The Judgment Day extremely well and I think that if she decided to join us, we could take her to the next level and show her-her true potential," she said.

Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair will collide at WrestleMania for the second time next month. It'll be interesting to see who walks out with the title.

