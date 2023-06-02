Rhea Ripley wants an "incredible" first-time-ever match against WWE Hall of Famer 

After having established herself as one of WWE's biggest stars, Rhea Ripley has called her shot, with her wanting a big match against Lita.

Since joining The Judgment Day last year, the Australian star has found her voice, with her current gimmick as the eradicator leading her all the way to the top, as she captured the SmackDown Women's Champion last April at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking on the My Love Letter To Wrestling podcast, Ripley, who is a big fan of Lita, said she would love to wrestle the 4-time Women's Champion.

"I wanna get the chance to wrestle Lita. I think that would be incredible. I think it'd be a lot of fun and she's just someone that always puts me over on social media and all her podcasts and stuff and I really do appreciate it and I love what she does, I love who she is so I would love to step in the ring with her." (H/T Post Wrestling)

Lita has proven in recent months that she can still compete with the current roster, as she and Becky Lynch won the WWE Women's Tag Team titles convincingly earlier in the year.

Rhea Ripley may soon have a new look title

One of the bigger questions coming out of the WWE Draft last month was the fact that RAW picked Rhea Ripley despite her holding the SmackDown Women's title, and the former RAW Women's Champ, Bianca Belair, was drafted to SmackDown.

However, this issue may soon be eradicated, as Xero News reported earlier today that both the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles will soon be rebranded.

"New Women’s titles coming will mirror their male counterparts. World Womens will be smaller version of WHC - White Strap. WWE Womens will be smaller version of Romans new Title - white strap."

Last weekend at Night of Champions, Rhea Ripley further proved her dominance as she retained her title in a quick and convincing fashion against Natalya.

