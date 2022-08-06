Rhea Ripley calls out former WWE Rival for a potential 'Round 2'

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley wants to go another round with former rival Raquel Rodriguez.

Raquel Rodriguez has not had a program since competing in the Women's Money In The Bank match. After WrestleMania 38, she made her move to SmackDown and received a new last name.

Since her arrival on the main roster, she has frequently been seen on SmackDown, albeit with no clear direction. Rhea Ripley, who recently returned to WWE Programming, continued her attack on The Mysterios on WWE RAW. The Eradicator of Judgment Day went on Twitter seemingly asking for a rematch with former rival:

"I want round 2. @RaquelWWE"

It's been more than a year since the two Superstars stepped foot inside the squared circle to face each other. It will be interesting to see who comes out as the winner if another match takes place in the future.

Raquel Rodriguez was Rhea Ripley's last match in NXT

In 2019, Ripley was at the top of the women's division when she defeated Shayna Bazler for the title. However, the following year she was dethroned by Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36.

The Nightmare tried to get back to the top of the women's division but was constantly stopped by Raquel Rodriguez and Dakota Kai. After defeating Raquel at Halloween Havoc, she joined Team Shotzi where she met Rodriguez at NXT's WarGames.

The animosity between the two Superstars reached breaking point, which led to the Last Woman Standing Match between the two at New Year's Evil. In the closing moments, Ripley was put through the entrance ramp and Raquel won the match.

It was Ripley's last televised NXT match. After the event, she entered the Royal Rumble and was the final elimination of the night by Bianca Belair. In February, she officially joined the red brand, where she defeated Asuka for the title at WrestleMania 37.

Do you think Rhea Ripley will win another world title in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

A current star just challenged Seth Rollins. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far